Conor Kerr, Anne Fleming among five authors shortlisted for Giller Prize

Conor Kerr was bird hunting in rural Saskatchewan when he learned his book, "Prairie Edge," had been shortlisted for the Giller Prize.
He's one of five finalists named Wednesday for the prestigious literary award, which goes to the best work of Canadian fiction published in English in the previous year.
"My phone's been cutting in and out all day," Kerr said, so the congratulations have come piecemeal – perhaps an anticlimactic end to a big couple of weeks that also saw him shortlisted for the Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize.
He said he's thrilled his crime thriller about two distant Metis cousins planning an attention-grabbing Land Back protest is getting recognition.
"It's just so nice to see my book out in the world and getting some love."
The short list also features poet-novelist Anne Michaels, whose multi-generational saga "Held" is also a finalist for the Booker Prize, based in the U.K.
The Giller finalists also include Éric Chacour's "What I Know About You," translated by Pablo Strauss, about an Egyptian doctor straining under the strictures of his family's expectations. That book also made the short list for the Writers' Trust fiction prize.
Deepa Rajagopalan's "Peacocks of Instagram" is the only short story collection on the list. The book features 14 works about the Indian diaspora.
Rounding out the short list is Anne Fleming for her centuries-spanning novel "Curiosities," a queer love story partly set in the 1600s.
"It's very gratifying to see the book make the short list," Fleming said by phone Wednesday. "It helps me know that the book is being received by readers the way that I want it to be."
The Giller, worth $100,000, has been at the centre of a maelstrom in the literary community over its lead sponsor Scotiabank's investment in an Israeli arms manufacturer. Dozens of authors have pulled their books from consideration for the prize over Scotiabank and other Giller sponsors including Indigo, whose CEO Heather Reisman is a co-founder of HESEG Foundation, which offers financial support to people who join the Israeli army.
Both Kerr and Fleming declined to comment on criticisms the Giller faces, though Fleming said it's part of a broader conversation.
"We're in the middle of an important shakeup about where funding for the arts comes from. It's not just the Giller. It extends far beyond that, and it's not just here," Fleming said.
Some of those who withdrew their books from consideration went on to become finalists for other top literary awards, including Sheung-King, whose novel "Batshit Seven" is in the running for the Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize, and Canisia Lubrin, whose book "Code Noir" made the short list for that prize and is a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.
Two of the five jurors who had signed on to choose this year's finalists also cut ties with the Giller, and the selection process went on with only three Canadian judges.
Until last month the Giller was known as the Scotiabank Giller Prize, but organizers dropped the bank from the award's name when they released the long list in an effort to keep the focus on the authors.
Avik Jain Chatlani, an author who withdrew his book from Giller eligibility and who has been advocating for others to do the same, said he is focused on a different set of writers – those in Gaza, whose homes have been under attack for a year now.
"Every author should be joining this boycott," he said. "They should be on the correct side of this picket line not just to prove a point but to at least withdraw support from these very harmful institutions and to show solidarity with the surviving writers and surviving readers in Gaza, in occupied Palestine, in Lebanon."
Writers who love literature don't enter this industry to win awards, he added.
Ian Williams, who won the prize for his novel "Reproduction" in 2019 and was chair of the Giller jury in 2023, said pulling out of the prize is a big ask of authors seeking to make a living.
"I want platforms for writers. We're already competing against other forms of media that are louder and more popular," Williams said in an interview last month about his new book "What I Mean to Say: Remaking Conversation in Our Time."
"And so it kind of pains me that as writers we have to bear the cost for other people's decisions. The writers themselves should not be bearing the cost for Scotiabank's decision in a boardroom somewhere."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus says it is 'unlikely' Israel will target Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation for last week's ballistic missile attack.
A Claude Monet pastel painting stolen by Nazis during World War II, which vanished for decades only to show up with a Louisiana art dealer, was returned Wednesday in New Orleans to the descendants of its original owners.
Jennifer Johnson, Lacombe-Ponoka legislature member, has been welcomed back into the United Conservative Party (UCP).
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
Saskatchewan's highest court has granted Dillon Whitehawk an appeal and a new trial has been ordered for the 2019 deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.
A B.C. woman who was recorded praising Hamas as 'heroic and brave' can return to protest rallies, authorities confirmed this week.
Hurricane Milton hurled rain, tornadoes and tropical storm-force winds at the U.S. coast Wednesday as time began to run out for residents to evacuate from the potentially catastrophic path the storm was carving toward Florida.
Ratan Tata, a former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons hailed as a visionary business leader, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.
Israel's defence minister warned on Wednesday that his country's retaliation for a recent Iranian missile attack will be "lethal" and "surprising," while the Israeli military pushed ahead with a large-scale operation in northern Gaza and a ground offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah militants.
A new book's assertion that former U.S. president Donald Trump may have had as many as seven private phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving the White House has refocused attention on their politically fraught relationship and on Trump's sustained dialogue with world leaders as he seeks a return to power.
Canada is adding another $15 million to its humanitarian aid package for Lebanon after an escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.
The national security and intelligence adviser is rejecting the notion there are traitors in the House of Commons, despite an eyebrow-raising report from a spy watchdog that flagged questions about politicians' loyalties.
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
The Ontario Ministry of Health says four people have been sickened after consuming beef tongue believed to be contaminated with listeria.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
As if the largest bug to ever live – a monster nearly nine feet long with as many as 64 legs – wasn’t terrifying enough, scientists could only just imagine what the extinct beast’s head looked like.
A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
The research that won Geoffrey Hinton a Nobel Prize for physics was the product of plenty of work carried out before artificial intelligence was the buzzword it is today.
Global hitmaker Bryan Adams is adding his voice to opposition over new federal regulations on streaming.
Boy band legend Nick Carter made a stop at a local salon on Tuesday to get his hair performance ready.
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
Siskinds LLP says a $70.25 million class-action settlement has been reached with TD Asset Management over commissions paid to discount brokers.
A new report says growth in average asking rents across Canada last month slowed to the lowest rate since October 2021, at 2.1 per cent year-over-year.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
While there's debate among experts about the stages of grief, 'people who are in the pain of grief are just saying, ‘Help me,'' death and grieving expert David Kessler said. Here's what the five stages of grief are, and how you can consider and process them in whichever order you experience them.
An elevator mechanic mistakenly threw out a piece of artwork, made to look like empty beer cans, assuming it was litter, a Dutch museum revealed earlier this month.
Buffalo Sabres centre Dylan Cozens had just finished a gruelling summer off-ice session when he and trainer Ben McPherson drove out into the Yukon wilderness to go fishing.
There was a time J.T. Miller struggled to work his way into an NHL lineup. Now the 31-year-old is a stalwart centre for the Vancouver Canucks — and he's set to play his 800th regular-season game Wednesday.
Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz will get the start in place of injured Joseph Woll when the Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens to open their NHL season on Wednesday night.
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Manitobans are in cleanup mode after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province this weekend.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has had a second sign outside his $82-million home in Vancouver’s exclusive Point Grey neighbourhood defaced.
Abbas Motalebizadah is a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria’s Mechanical Engineering Department and on Wednesday he was the Victoria International Marina to test the Inner Harbour for microplastics.
William Osler Health System is apologizing for an incident in which an elderly Sikh patient’s facial hair was shaved 'without consent and without medical necessity' by staff at Brampton Civic Hospital.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is expressing regret for not attending a massive vigil held earlier this week where the city’s Jewish community commemorated one year since the October 7 terrorist attack. But her explanation isn’t adding up, event organizers say.
A woman is in critical and life-threatening condition after being struck by a bus in Toronto’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary police say more charges are expected against a man accused of intentionally starting a fire that caused an explosion in northeast Calgary over the weekend.
The last time the Calgary Stampeders gave a former Temple University quarterback a shot, it worked out pretty well.
Calgary police say a stabbing in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Tuesday is believed to be random.
Halloween is right around the corner, but residents of a South Kanata community say they've been living in what feels like a horror movie for over a month.
As the LRT's new north-south line prepares to open, many Barrhaven transit users will still have to use buses and transfer to commute downtown.
The City of Cornwall says it has “parted ways” with Mathieu Fleury as the city's chief administrative officer, though the details of his departure are unclear.
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
Canada's official languages commissioner is expressing concern over Quebec's decision to cap the number of students who can enrol in the province's English-language junior colleges.
In the wake of persistent problems in the Côte-Nord health network, the Council of Ministers has indicated that it has dismissed Manon Asselin, President and CEO of the Côte-Nord CISSS.
Front-line healthcare workers are worried about the upcoming respiratory virus season as hospitals in the Edmonton region are already at capacity.
Residents of communities like Allard say there are traffic snarls on local roads every morning, leading to dangerous driving.
Connor McDavid is slated to skate with a familiar offensive duo while Leon Draisaitl will line up with two of the newest Edmonton Oilers hired guns Wednesday night at Rogers Place to open their National Hockey League (NHL) season.
A 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy near a Halifax mall earlier this year.
Premier Tim Houston said he was notified on Monday morning that funds had been allegedly stolen from the Pictou East Riding Association.
A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at a Winnipeg apartment block this summer.
RCMP in the Esterhazy area are searching for suspects after a vehicle was stolen and fled police on Monday.
For Scarlett Hicks, everyday life is challenging, as the two-year-old lives with a long list of medical conditions.
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
Ontario lawmakers are looking to close the loopholes allowing some employers to take advantage of their workers - and they specifically cited Dutchies, a Kitchener grocery store.
Healthcare workers rallied outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon Wednesday, advocating for better conditions in emergency rooms.
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
For the last few weeks, fighter jets have been spotted soaring over Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula, part of the ‘Ramstein Flag 24’ that includes military personnel from 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base North Bay.
Western University and workers represented by CUPE 2361 have reached a tentative agreement. Members could be back to work as early as Oct. 17.
This latest crash was the second fatal and third serious accident at this intersection in the past couple of months - when asked, locals said that the intersection is 'kind of blind.'
Sarnia police attended the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North Wednesday morning.
A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer in late September, which then became the topic of conversation in parliament last week, has been denied bail.
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
Brett Iler pleaded not guilty to six charges Wednesday as a result of a double fatal collision in the 2022 RetroFest Classic Car Cruise.
The team responsible for rescuing a man found on the metal deck beneath the main roadway of the Ambassador Bridge is one of only four such teams in the province.
Abbas Motalebizadah is a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria’s Mechanical Engineering Department and on Wednesday he was the Victoria International Marina to test the Inner Harbour for microplastics.
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
