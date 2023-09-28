Entertainment

    • Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors

    British actor Michael Gambon arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the last film in the series, on July 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File) British actor Michael Gambon arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the last film in the series, on July 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

    Fans and fellow actors are sharing their fondest memories of actor Michael Gambon, following his death at the age of 82.

    Gambon was best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in the beloved "Harry Potter" series from the third movie to the ninth.

    The news of his death on Thursday prompted some of the cast to post their favourite memories and condolences to his family on social media.

    James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the film franchise, said Gambon was "on and off the camera, a legend."

    "One day we were shooting Dumbledore's final clock tower scene, obviously quite an intense scene," Phelps wrote in a post on X, referring to the scene in which the beloved character dies.

    In between takes, Phelps said, he told Gambon his weekend plans, which involved preparing for another "gig."

    "Do you have the script with you?" Phelps said Gambon asked. The two then spent what "should have been his downtime" going over the script to help Phelps get ready for the role.

    "It is a memory I've always had as one of the highlights of my ('Harry Potter') days," Phelps said.

    Jason Isaacs, who played villain Lucius Malfoy in the series, wrote on social media that he had been a long-time fan of Gambon.

    "I learned what acting could be from Michael in 'The Singing Detective' — complex, vulnerable and utterly human," Isaacs posted on X.

    Fans of the late actor used the social media platform to reminisce about their favourite Dumbledore scenes, including the moment in the movie "The Half-Blood Prince" where the professor ultimately meets his demise.

    "The sadness of his passing feels like the sadness of Dumbledore’s death in the films, a scene that will forever hit different for all of us," a fan account called Harry Potter Universe posted.

    Gambon joined the series later than some of the other core cast members, after the first actor who portrayed Dumbledore, Richard Harris, died in 2002.

    He'd started his acting career on stage, joining greats like Laurence Olivier in the British Royal National Theatre. He later moved into TV and film roles, which included playing a mob leader in Peter Greenaway's "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover."

    He also played an elderly King George V in Tom Hooper's "The King's Speech" in 2010, more than a decade after being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

    1940-2023

    1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82

    British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.

