TORONTO -- If you check Twitter, you might be a little confused to see Hugo Boss tweeting that he “microwaves fish in the office,” and “doesn’t flush unless it’s his own house.”

However, the account exposing these habits does not belong to fashion giant Hugo Boss, but to someone hoping to capitalize on that confusion.

A British comedian has legally changed his name to Hugo Boss in a stunt he says is aimed at protesting the fashion brand’s alleged targeting of small businesses that use the word “Boss” in their branding.

The comedian, formerly known as Joe Lycett, announced the change on Twitter on Sunday.

“So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word 'BOSS' or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding,” he wrote.

“It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy.”

To prove his claim, he attached a copy of a document from the U.K. Deed Poll Office in London outlining his agreement to change his name.

On Monday, he doubled-down by tweeting a number of facts about “Hugo Boss,” -- such as his love for microwaved fish -- which he prefaced by saying he “REALLY” hoped they would “not get confused with the opinions of @HUGOBOSS,” tagging the official brand’s Twitter.

“Just to clarify these are the statement of Hugo Boss, not of Hugo Boss,” he wrote.

Hugo Boss always asks, “what percentage are you on?” before he lets you borrow his charger. — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 2, 2020

The initial Twitter thread now has over 65,000 likes and over 1000 comments, many of which are filled with glee at the stunt.

Favourite tweet of the day ������ — Zoe Andrews�� (@_Zoe_Andrews) March 1, 2020

Boss Brewing, the Swansea brewery mentioned by Boss, tweeted its approval of the name change, calling it “the most brilliant show of support.”

The German fashion brand, which focuses largely on menswear and is often styled as simply “BOSS,” was founded in 1924. The company currently has over 400 stores, according to its website.

According to a statement from Hugo Boss (the fashion brand, not the comedian), they “welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett as a member of the HUGO BOSS family.”

The company acknowledged that it had clashed with Boss Brewing before, explaining that because it has a “well-known” trademark and not a regular one, it’s able to question trademarks not only regarding similar clothing products, but also “dissimilar goods across all product categories,” if the product name includes words that Hugo Boss has trademarked, such as “BOSS,” or “BOSS Black.”

The company said that in the case of Boss Brewing, they came to a solution that required the brewery to change the names of two of its beers, which were originally named Boss Black and Boss Boss.

“As an open-minded company we would like to clarify that we do not oppose the free use of language in any way and we accept the generic term "boss" and its various and frequent uses in different languages,” the statement said.

In 2018, the fashion brand allegedly sent cease and desist letters to an author attempting to trademark the phrase “Dark Girl Boss” for a charity, according to U.K. outlet The Voice.

As for the comedian now known as Hugo Boss, his Wikipedia page has already been updated to replace every instance of the name “Joe Lycett,” a development he excitedly tweeted about.

Thank you to whoever did this pic.twitter.com/mTwcmSrhBK — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

The stunt appears to be in promotion for the new series of his comedy show, “Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back,” where he goes after scammers and corporations on behalf of small businesses and consumers.