

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- "The Simpsons" has briefly addressed criticism of its portrayal of its Indian shop owner, Apu, but a comedian who helped spark a conversation about the character calls the show's response "sad."

Sunday's episode featured Marge sharing her favourite childhood book with her daughter, Lisa. Marge realizes it's more racist and offensive than she remembered and attempts to edit it as she reads.

Lisa reacts to the story saying, "Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?" A photo of Apu appears and Marge says, "Some things will be dealt with at a later date" and Lisa adds "if at all."

Comedian Hari Kondabolu wrote the documentary "The Problem With Apu" about how marginalized groups are represented in pop culture. He called Sunday's scene a "jab" at progress .