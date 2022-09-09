'Come From Away' readies for 9/11 anniversary by giving back

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast for the Tony Award winning musical "Come From Away," in New York. (Matthew Murphy/Polk & Co. via AP) This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast for the Tony Award winning musical "Come From Away," in New York. (Matthew Murphy/Polk & Co. via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social