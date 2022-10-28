Colossal Andy Warhol painting of a car crash could sell for over US$80 million

'Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)' set a record when it cracked US$100 million in 2013. (CNN-Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images) 'Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)' set a record when it cracked US$100 million in 2013. (CNN-Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social