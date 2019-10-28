TORONTO -- The Ontario coffee shop that attracted Ryan Gosling and Tom Hanks in for a cuppa has closed its doors.

Toronto’s Grinder Coffee garnered headlines last year after its social media campaign to lure the La La Land actor in with 15 per cent off during the Toronto International Film Festival was a success. This September, a similar campaign brought in the Forrest Gump Oscar winner.

"Every time it happened, I was like ‘no way!’” owner Joelle Murray told CTV News Toronto. “It’s been so much fun.”

Staff at Grinder brewed and served their final cups of coffee on Sunday. Murray said she is being forced out after a rent hike.

“The ever-increasing rents are forcing the Ma and Pas out of business, like me,” she said. Though she’s not sure what’s next, Murray is staying positive. “A door is closing, another one’s opening."

With a report from CTV News Toronto's Natalie Johnson