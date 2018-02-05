

Relaxnews





Disney Pixar's effervescent Mexican afterlife adventure "Coco" has come up trumps at the International Animated Film Association's annual Annie Awards with an emphatic 11 wins for its cast and crew.

The heartwarming story of an unexpected journey into the land of the dead has been crowned victor at the 2018 Annie Awards.

Voting members at Hollywood's branch of the International Animated Film Association together bestowed 11 wins upon "Coco," including its prestige award for Best Animated Feature.

Also held high was "The Breadwinner," which won Best Independent Feature for its astonishing story of life in Afghanistan.

In short, if you only see two animated features from 2017, ASIFA-Hollywood recommends that it be those.

"Coco" won in each of the 11 categories it was nominated in; for some, it had two individual crew members put forward.

Accordingly, the Pixar team took home Annies for best Animated Feature, Animated Effects, Character Animation, Character Design, Directing, Music, Production Design, Storyboarding, Voice Acting, Writing, and Editorial.

"The Breadwinner" had received the second highest amount of nominations, 10, making the ASIFA branch's verdict clear.

Other award winners at the Feb. 3 ceremony included "Revolting Rhymes" for Best Animated Special," Kobe Bryant production "Dear Basketball" for Best Animated Short, Lyft's "June" spot for Best Animated Commercial, and "The Octonauts" episode Operation Deep Freeze in the Preschool category.

isney won thrice more with "Mickey Mouse," which took TV / Broadcast Directing and Music for the Halloween Spooktacular, while its Bee Inspired episode clinched TV / Broadcast Storyboarding.

"Samurai Jack" was another triple-winner, scooping Character Design, Production Design, and Editorial.

Two episodes of the irreverent and imaginative cartoon series "Rick & Morty" won two separate Annies, those being Pickle Rick (Best General Audience in TV / Broadcast) and The Ricklantis Mixup (Outstanding Writing.)

Also in the Annies' TV and Broadcasting section, Dreamworks series "Trollhunters" won Outstanding Character Animation, "We Care Bears" was best of the general Children's contenders, and the voice of "SpongeBob SquarePants" won another Voice Acting award.

"Cuphead," with its vintage cartoon aesthetic, won Character Animation in a Video Game, while in live-action movies "War for the Planet of the Apes" won the same accolade.