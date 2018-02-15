

Relaxnews





Anyone who fancies seeing their name alongside Prince's can buy themselves a songwriting credit on his early hit "Soft and Wet" on eBay.

"Soft and Wet" may not be the Minneapolis singer's best-known track, but it's the only one with co-ownership up for grabs on eBay.

The Star Tribune reports that Chris Moon -- the owner of a Minneapolis studio where Prince recorded his first demos -- is selling his co-writing credit of the Prince single "Soft and Wet," released in 1978, for a mere US$490,000 via online marketplace eBay.

"Anyone who buys this probably shouldn't be doing it for financial purposes," Chris Moon said in the Star Tribune. "It's more about owning one of the most unique collectibles ever related to Prince."

Indeed, Moon admits that the song itself has been less profitable than the sample of the track featured on MC Hammer's "She's Soft and Wet," taken from the 1990 album "Please Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em."