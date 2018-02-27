

The Associated Press





A star of "Clueless" is running for a seat in the U.S. Congress.

Stacey Dash has filed the paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California. The conservative political commentator plans to run as a Republican in the state's 44th District, which covers the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

That seat is currently held by a Democrat -- and registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in that district.