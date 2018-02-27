'Clueless' star Stacey Dash running for U.S. Congress
In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Stacey Dash attends the "American Sniper" premiere in New York. Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, filed paperwork on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, to run for a congressional seat in Southern California. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
A star of "Clueless" is running for a seat in the U.S. Congress.
Stacey Dash has filed the paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California. The conservative political commentator plans to run as a Republican in the state's 44th District, which covers the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.
That seat is currently held by a Democrat -- and registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in that district.