

The Associated Press





BANFF, Alta. -- Acclaimed classical music ensemble the Gryphon Trio is headed back to their roots at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

The three performers, who met as students at the school in the 1980s, will oversee the same summer program starting in the 2019-2020 year.

The Gryphon Trio is comprised of violinist Annalee Patipatanakoon, cellist Roman Borys and pianist James Parker.

Since forming in 1993 they have won two Juno awards.

They're also nominated for two Junos this year, including classical solo or chamber album for "The End of Flowers: Works by Clarke & Ravel."

The trained musicians will assume the roles at the close of the 2019 summer season to prepare for the following year.