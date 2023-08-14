Clarence Avant, 'Black Godfather' of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the "Black Godfather" of entertainment and beyond has died at 92.
He broke in as a manager in the 1950s, with such clients as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John and "Mission: Impossible" composer Lalo Schifrin.
He also started such labels as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers and the S.O.S Band, and helped advance the careers of Michael Jackson and other stars.
His death was announced Monday by his family.
(The Associated Press)
Evacuation orders in place for Hay River, Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Coroner to hold inquest into officer cadet's death by suicide at Royal Military College
The Ontario coroner will hold an inquest into the death of an officer cadet who died by suicide while attending Royal Military College last year.
Crews clear roads after mudslide in the Italian Alps coats city streets in muck
Civil protection crews cleared mud-covered roads in an Italian Alpine city Monday after a mountain mudslide sent water, soil and debris pouring into town, bursting riverbanks.
Oprah brings supplies to Maui shelter, calls for more aid to fire-ravaged evacuees
Oprah Winfrey has visited an emergency shelter on the fire-ravaged island of Maui to highlight the plight of evacuees.
Ethiopian airstrike on a town square in the restive Amhara region kills 26, health official says
An airstrike on a crowded town square in Ethiopia's restive Amhara region killed at least 26 people and wounded more than 55 others, a senior health official said Monday, days after authorities asserted that calm had been restored in the area.
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
Donald Trump is assailing the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him, days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the case.
Italy marks 5th anniversary of Morandi bridge collapse with demands for justice for the 43 killed
Italy on Monday marked the fifth anniversary of the collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge with a minute of silence and demands for justice for the 43 people who died in what authorities say was an example of greed-fuelled negligence.
Six former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case.
Recently shuffled federal cabinet to hold three-day retreat in Prince Edward Island
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.
-
Sexual assault trial for Haydn Edmundson, former head of military HR, delayed
A sexual-assault trial for the military's former head of human resources has been delayed. Vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent acts and one count of sexual assault in an incident that allegedly happened in 1991.
2 more caffeinated drinks recalled for not meeting caution label requirements: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has issued a recall for two more caffeinated drinks for not meeting caution label requirements.
-
6 dessert cup brands recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Multiple brands of a dessert cup are being recalled in Canada and the United States over a possible bacteria contamination.
New Zealand, whose pandemic response was closely watched, removes last of COVID-19 restrictions
New Zealand on Monday removed the last of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, marking the end of a government response to the pandemic that was watched closely around the world.
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
-
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
-
Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews
Amazon is rolling out a new generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The feature, which the company began testing earlier this year, is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend time reading through individual reviews.
Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store in Chicago
Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series celebrating the genre's 50th anniversary.
Don't expect quick fixes in 'red-teaming' of AI models. Security was an afterthought
White House officials concerned by AI chatbots' potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas.
-
Russia's currency hits the lowest level since beginning of the war in Ukraine
The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Western sanctions weigh on energy exports and weaken demand for the national currency.
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old safe in Baltimore bookstore
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
-
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
Neymar set for Saudi move after Al Hilal agree near-$100M transfer fee with PSG
Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
-
Real Madrid signs goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury
Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, the Spanish club said Monday.
-
Shapovalov, Pospisil, Diallo and Galarneau to represent Canada at Davis Cup
Denis Shapovalov is one of four players that has been named to Canada's Davis Cup team for the international tennis competition's upcoming group stage.
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.