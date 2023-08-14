Clarence Avant, 'Black Godfather' of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies

NEW YORK -

Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the "Black Godfather" of entertainment and beyond has died at 92.

He broke in as a manager in the 1950s, with such clients as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John and "Mission: Impossible" composer Lalo Schifrin.

He also started such labels as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers and the S.O.S Band, and helped advance the careers of Michael Jackson and other stars.

His death was announced Monday by his family.

(The Associated Press)