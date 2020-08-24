DANBURY, CONN. -- A Connecticut town's officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city.

They're naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that shows him at the plant.

The Republican mayor says "We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," adding -- "Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John."

The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns.

In the segment, Oliver noted Danbury's "charming railway museum" and its "historic Hearthstone Castle."

"I know exactly three things about Danbury," he said. "USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the centre of the American hat industry and if you're from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver -- children included.

It wasn't exactly clear what prompted Oliver to go off on Danbury.

A message seeking comment was left for his agent Sunday.