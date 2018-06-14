

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is planning to build family entertainment centres in retail spaces.

The centres will allow guests to try circus and dance activities, bungee jumping, aerial parkour, trampolines, mask design and juggling.

Cirque du Soleil has partnered with real estate giant Ivanhoe Cambridge to open the first centre in the Greater Toronto Area next September.

The pair are in discussions about future locations in other Canadian and international cities.

The centres will be called CREACTIVE and will add to Cirque du Soleil's roster of similar facilities at Club Med resorts in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic and France.

CREACTIVE comes months after Cirque du Soleil aimed to expand internationally by buying Blue Man Productions, a New York entertainment company with a strong presence in Europe