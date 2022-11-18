Cineplex Canada offers free, kid-friendly movie day this weekend

If you are planning to buy a ticket to watch a movie on weekend, pause, because Cineplex Canada is offering a free movie day across the country on Saturday.

The movie theatre announced its Community Day will be held Saturday, an event that offers free movies and discounted concession items.

Participants will find concession items like popcorn, soft drinks and candy as low as $2.50 and $1 from each purchase will be donated to BGC Canada, formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, Cineplex said.

BGC Canada is a non-profit and largest child and youth serving organization and provides programs and services to over 200,000 young people.

Movie theatres will be opened at 9 a.m. local time and the screenings start at 9:30, 9:45, 10 and 10:15, depending on the movie, with space on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our annual Community Day event, an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving. We have a fantastic lineup of movies, a vast selection of candy and of course, our legendary popcorn,” Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, said in a news release.

Movies like "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "The Lost City" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" will be screened until 11 a.m. The movies will be screened in English and French.

The aim behind the 10th annual event is to raise money for BGC Canada, to help it provide service and programs for Canadian youths.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.