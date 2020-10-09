TORONTO -- Christopher Plummer has found a convenient acting gig during the COVID-19 pandemic -- right in his own home.

The 90-year-old Canadian stage and screen veteran stars in the series "Departure" as an investigator looking into a mysterious plane crash over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Toronto-shot series made its Canadian premiere Thursday on Global and started production on season 2 in the city last month.

The Connecticut-based Plummer was able to shoot the first season on set in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult for season 2.

No matter -- a film crew is going to the three-time Oscar nominee instead.

"The Sound of Music" star says all of the scenes he has to do for season 2 at the moment depict him on the telephone, so he's able to film them at his own desk.