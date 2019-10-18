

Sandra Gonzalez, CNN





Christina Hendricks and actor Geoffrey Arend are going their separate ways after 12 years together.

The "Mad Men" actress and Arend announced their split in a joint statement posted to social media.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," the statement said. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths."

The statement said the pair would be "taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."

"We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," the statement said.

Hendricks, 44, currently stars on NBC's "Good Girls." Arend, 41, is best known for his roles on "Body of Proof" and CBS's "Madam Secretary."