

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





More than 20,000 people have a bone to pick with the new TV show “Good Omens” starring an angel and demon teaming up to stop the end of the world.

Christian group Return to Order created a now-defunct petition addressed to Netflix to cancel the six-episode series, despite the fact the series is actually made by Amazon Prime.

The series, which was released last month, follows the story of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley collaborating to stop the coming of the antichrist and the apocalypse. The pair are played by David Tennant and Michael Sheen, respectively.

Return to Order, an offshoot of the U.S. Foundation for a Christian Civilization, described the show as a “another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable.”

According to The Guardian, the group took issue with not only how the show depicts God as female (played by actress Frances McDormand) but also how the antichrist -- the harbinger of the end of days in the Biblical book of Revelation -- was simply a “normal kid.”

CTVNews.ca reached out to Return to Order but they didn’t respond to our request by publication time.

The series was adapted from Neil Gaiman’s and late Terry Pratchett’s 1990 fantasy novel. Gaiman, the showrunner who’s also written the book “American Gods” and the graphic novel “Sandman,” couldn’t help but comment himself.

“I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get Good Omens cancelled. Says it all really,” he wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, he added, “this is so beautiful ... Promise me you won’t tell them?”

People online have joined Gaiman in poking fun at the group for mistaking Amazon Prime for Netflix.

One self-described theologically conservative pastor tweeted, “I apologize for my ignorant brothers and sisters. Jesus said it best: ‘Father, forgive them, they know not what they do.’"

Another person wrote, “I too would like to add my name to the list of 20,000+ complaints … the show was FAR TOO good and I binge watched and it ended far too fast.”

One Christian -- who didn’t sign the petition -- tweeted: “We literally spent the first 20 minutes of bible study laughing about different episodes we watched.”

This isn’t the first time Return to Order has created a petition.

In April, the group also organized a petition calling on Walmart to stop selling the “Satanic” Sweet Jesus ice cream.

Theologically conservative pastor here...I LOVE GOOD OMENS! Amazing adaptation. Gave my current copy of the book to one of our pastoral interns. I apologize for my ignorant brothers and sisters. Jesus said it best: "Father, forgive them, they know not what they do." — Jason P. Franklin (@haronniin) June 20, 2019

I too would like to add my name to the list of 20,000+ complaints against @GoodOmensPrime and @neilhimself The show was FAR TOO good and I binge watched and it ended far too fast. More plz love Sarah — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 20, 2019