Chrissy Teigen sets the record straight on her last name
In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP,File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 8:50AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Chrissy Teigen says people have been mispronouncing her last name for years, and she hasn't corrected them.
But the model took to social media on Sunday to say it's not Teigen (TEE'-gihn), but Teigen (TY'-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a "Yep!"
The 32-year-old says she's "tired of living this lie."
She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she "doesn't correct people, ever."
When people can't say your name right and you just go with it