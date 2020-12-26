Chrissy Teigen says she will never be pregnant again after losing her son Jack earlier this year in a miscarriage.

The author and model shared on Instagram Wednesday that she still has a bump months after she and her husband, singer John Legend, suffered a pregnancy loss with their third child.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday," Teigen wrote in a caption under a picture of her and her stomach. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been."

Teigen has shared parts of her journey through grief on social media, starting with an announcement Oct. 1 on her Twitter and Instagram accounts that, after days of hospitalization, she had suffered a miscarriage. The author later wrote a lengthy blog post about her experience on Medium.

On Wednesday, she wrote: "I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways."

Teigen ended her recent Instagram post on a positive note, writing about her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

"I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."