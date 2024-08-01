Entertainment

    • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

    (From left) Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their children, Miles and Luna are pictured at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP via CNN Newsource) (From left) Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their children, Miles and Luna are pictured at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP via CNN Newsource)
    Chrissy Teigen has shared that her six-year-old son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

    Teigen, who has four children with EGOT-winner John Legend, wrote about their son's diagnosis on Instagram after some commenters noticed that Miles appeared to be wearing a diabetes monitor in a photo with Teigen and his sister, Luna, 8, at the Paris Olympics.

    "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago," she wrote. "You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible."

    Teigen said Miles was diagnosed just a couple of weeks ago, when he was "sick, in the hospital" with an unrelated infection.

    "The doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 - going to the hospital for something completely different,:" she wrote. "After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of T1."

    Teigen said that earlier this week, they administered Miles with his "first shot of insulin" and ​​they are "so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist."

    "Here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly," she added.

    Type 1 diabetes is "a disease of high blood sugars due to a deficiency of insulin production," according to Dr. Otis Brawley, Chief Medical Officer of the American Cancer Society. "Type 1 was once commonly called juvenile diabetes mellitus because it is most commonly diagnosed in children."

    Teigen expressed her gratitude in her post for the support she has received in response to her son’s diagnosis, writing that her post “is to thank you so much for your kindness.”

    “It helps miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing,” she wrote, “and he is not alone.”

