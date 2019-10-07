

The Canadian Press





The Canadian choral cover group Choir! Choir! Choir! plans to stage a concert on the United States-Mexico border on Sunday.

A description on ticketing site Eventbrite says singers of all levels can participate in the show at Border Field State Park in San Diego, Calif.

Canadian artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman founded Choir! Choir! Choir!

The two invite strangers to gather at drop-in sessions around North America to learn harmonies and sing a designated song in concert together for free.

Up to 500 participants will be able to participate in the event in San Diego.

The Eventbrite invitation says online registration is required but does not guarantee admission.

It says the purpose is to "celebrate the unique friendship, culture, and community we share in the border region of San Diego and Tijuana."

"There are few places on earth so scenic where you can gather people from two countries at once to create beautiful music together and share in how special it is to be in this particular place in the world," says the Eventbrite post.

"While we will be divided by the physical border, music knows no boundaries and our voices together will transcend barriers."