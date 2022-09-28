Chloe Grace Moretz says viral meme made her 'super self-conscious' about her body

Chloe Grace Moretz attends The MET gala on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Chloe Grace Moretz attends The MET gala on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social