Chloe Grace Moretz LGBTQ pic gets Sundance grand jury prize
Cast members from left, Forrest Goodluck, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Sasha Lane pose at the premiere of "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 9:35AM EST
The Chloe Grace Moretz film "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" has won the Sundance Film Festival's grand jury prize.
Awards were announced Saturday evening in Park City, Utah.
Adapted from a 2012 novel by Emily M. Danforth, "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" is about a teenage girl who is sent to a gay conversion centre. Moretz dedicated the award to LGBTQ survivors of sexual conversion therapy.
The film from director Desiree Akhavan does not yet have a distribution deal in place.
"Kailash," about a Nobel Prize winner's fight to end child slavery in India, was named the U.S. Documentary grand jury prize winner. In the world competition, Turkey's "Butterflies" won the grand jury prize and "Of Fathers and Sons" got the documentary award.
The 2018 Sundance Film Festival ended Sunday.
Still reeling over the fact we got to accept the #GrandJuryPrize for Us Dramatic movie in competition. Thank you to Sundance. Thank you to the Jurors who voted, this is a movie of such importance that deserves to be seen to shed light unto the realities of #SexualConversionTherapy so proud of all of us and so proud of this beautiful beautiful movie. I cannot WAIT for you all to see it :)!!! #TheMiseducationOfCameronPost