

The Associated Press





PARIS -- Chinese tech giant Tencent is in talks with French media company Vivendi to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, whose artists include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Vivendi said Tuesday it has started preliminary negotiations that value Universal Music at about 30 billion euros ($33.6 billion).

Tencent would have a one-year option to buy an additional 10% stake, the statement said.

The Chinese and French companies are also considering "areas of strategic commercial co-operation."

Vivendi said the deal would help it seize growth opportunities and better promote Universal artists and new talents in new markets.

Tencent is the world's largest gaming company and one of the world's biggest social media businesses.