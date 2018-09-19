

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Sophie Dupuis' "Chien de garde" has been chosen as Canada's nominee in the category of best foreign language film for the 2019 Oscars.

Telefilm Canada made the announcement in Montreal today.

"Chien de garde" is a crime drama about a Montreal drug cartel.

It stars Jean-Simon Leduc, Theodore Pellerin, Maude Guerin and Claude Laberge and is estimated to have been made on a budget of $1.5 million.

Dupuis, who is in her early 30s, is a native of Val-d'Or in northwestern Quebec.