'Chien de garde' gets Canada's Oscar nod in category of best foreign language film
An Oscar statue is seen on the red carpet before the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 25, 2012. (AP / Matt Sayles)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:36PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Sophie Dupuis' "Chien de garde" has been chosen as Canada's nominee in the category of best foreign language film for the 2019 Oscars.
Telefilm Canada made the announcement in Montreal today.
"Chien de garde" is a crime drama about a Montreal drug cartel.
It stars Jean-Simon Leduc, Theodore Pellerin, Maude Guerin and Claude Laberge and is estimated to have been made on a budget of $1.5 million.
Dupuis, who is in her early 30s, is a native of Val-d'Or in northwestern Quebec.