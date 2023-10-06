Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life.
That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
Ever since the All-Pro tight end's budding relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift surfaced shortly before the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears last month, Kelce has become an A-list headline-maker in his own right. He learned that when paparazzi staked out Swift's apartment in New York last week, capturing the moment he walked out the morning before the Chiefs played the Jets, while other photographers have been scoping out his own residence in the Kansas City area.
"We're learning with the paparazzi taking photos all over the place," Kelce admitted Friday, "but at the same time it comes with it. You've just got to keep living and enjoying the moments."
Neither of the parties have divulged much about their relationship, and Kelce didn't go into details Friday when he spoke to the media for the first time in weeks. But given that Swift has twice appeared in a suite to watch Kelce play, including alongside his mother Donna Kelce, it is easy to see why there has been such an intense focus on the duo.
The timing couldn't be much better for either of them.
Kelce turned 34 on Thursday and is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and the elevation of his profile will no doubt help his post-football career. His podcast with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, called "New Heights," has soared in popularity, and Kelce's mustachioed mug is suddenly popping up in advertisements and commercials for everything from State Farm and Hy-Vee to Pfizer and Experian.
Swift is on a break from her "The Eras" tour, but a film about it is due to begin playing in at least 8,500 theaters across 100 countries next week. The movie chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, which happens to be based in suburban Kansas City, said it had sold more than $100 million in advance tickets, and produced the highest single-day ticket revenue in its history.
Meanwhile, the NFL and its broadcast partners are keen to take advantage of the pop culture moment.
Asked whether Kelce was surprised by the sudden interest in him, and his relationship with Swift, he replied: "It's worldwide, man -- worldwide. It's been magnified for sure."
All the while, Kelce has been trying to help the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title. They've won three straight after losing their opener to Detroit, and they are favored heading to Minnesota on Sunday. (No word on whether Swift will attend.)
"It felt like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world," Kelce said after Friday afternoon's practice. "At the end of the day, I have always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building, so I'm just going to keep rolling with that."
Indeed, Kelce always has juggled a life away from football.
In 2016, he starred in his own reality dating show, coincidentally, called "Catching Kelce." He's pitched plenty of products and services. And he's played in numerous high-profile golf tournaments, such as a made-for-TV match alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the NBA's Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry just before the start of this season.
Yet none of it has ever affected his performance. Kelce had never missed a game to injury since his rookie season before a hyperextended knee kept him out against the Lions; he has played every game since. And he is riding a streak of at least 1,000 yards receiving in seven straight seasons, resulting in eight trips to the Pro Bowl and four first-team All-Pro nods.
His success is a big reason for the Chiefs' success. They've won the last seven AFC West titles, hosted the last five conference championship games and won two of the three Super Bowls they have appeared in over the past four seasons.
Kelce's profile has never been higher, though, thanks to the aura that Swift has cast upon him.
"I know I brought this on myself," he said. "I've been fortunate to have fun with it. That's all that really matters, that it's not pissing anybody off (within the Chiefs) at least. Like I said earlier, I've been pretty good at compartmentalizing and making sure my focus is on winning the game, and I don't see that changing any time soon."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
-
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
-
Supreme Court upholds publication bans on details of trials before jury selection
In order to protect the fairness of the justice system, journalists cannot broadcast or publish portions of a criminal trial that take place before a jury is constituted, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday.
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
World
-
A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine kills a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother
A Russian missile attack killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother Friday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said, a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.
-
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane.
-
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
-
Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'
Pakistan will carry out its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, in a "phased and orderly manner," the foreign ministry said Friday.
-
Colorado funeral home owner where 115 decaying bodies found tried to conceal improper storage
A Colorado funeral home owner where 115 decaying bodies were found tried to conceal the improper storage of corpses and claimed he was doing taxidermy, according to a suspension letter sent to him by state regulators.
-
NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations
A nonprofit rescue ship operating off the coast of Libya saved 258 migrants in two separate operations in the early hours of Friday morning.
Politics
-
Online News Act not perfect but necessary: Heritage Minister
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.
-
Emergency resolution on pharmacare expected at NDP convention
A group of grassroots NDP activists is planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals at a policy convention next week.
-
Liberal minister says turning federal assets into affordable housing part of fix
Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the Liberals see turning federal assets into affordable housing as an integral part of fixing Canada's shortage.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
Entertainment
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
-
What's streaming now: Drake's For all the Dogs, 'Fair Play,' Assassin's Creed Mirage and William Friedkin's last film
Drake's For all the Dogs, the corporate movie thriller 'Fair Play' starring Phoebe Dynevor, and a game show on CBS that's being described as Mexico's version of Bingo are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
-
Police bodycam video shows arrest of 'Keffe D,' suspect in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
The man charged with murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur had little to say when he was arrested outside Las Vegas. But Duane "Keffe D" Davis knew the gravity of it, according to police body camera footage released Friday.
Business
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
-
Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China's Huawei despite U.S. sanctions
Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China's Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities.
-
B.C. and Ottawa applaud NAFTA decision on U.S. softwood lumber duties
Officials in Ottawa and British Columbia have welcomed a ruling under the North American Free Trade Agreement that found elements of the United States' calculation of softwood lumber duties are inconsistent with its own law.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
Sports
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Max Verstappen qualifies on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix. He can win the title in Saturday's sprint
Max Verstappen underlined why he's on the verge of a third consecutive Formula One title as he qualified on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. He can clinch the title in Saturday's sprint race.
-
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history
After a two-year absence and less than three months into her return to competition, Simone Biles is back at the top of world gymnastics once again.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
U.S. autoworkers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.