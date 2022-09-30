Chess organization will investigate cheating allegations made by world champion Magnus Carlsen
An investigation is set to be launched in the wake of cheating allegations made by world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, FIDE -- the sport's global governing body -- announced on Thursday.
On Monday, Carlsen accused fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating, saying that his rival's "over the board progress has been unusual."
This was after Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup earlier this month after a loss to Niemann, then withdrew from his next game against the American after making just one move at the Julius Baer Generation Cup.
"He wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do," Carlsen said about his defeat against Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup.
Niemann has admitted to cheating in online chess at the ages of 12 and 16 but insists he has never cheated in over-the-board games.
FIDE's Fair Play Commission (FPL) has launched a three-member investigatory panel to examine Carlsen's allegations and Niemann's statement about cheating online.
"In the best interest of the chess community, we would kindly ask the public to refrain from speculations on the outcomes and potential sanctions until all available facts are well considered, and a proper investigation is finalized," said Salomeja Zaksaite, chairperson of the FPL.
According to FIDE, the panel has the possibility to call for consultations with external experts if required.
"The FPL is ready to examine the circumstances, compile and analyze all the data and evidence available, and ascertain the facts and allegations that have been made public," said a statement from the federation.
"The panel will ensure a fair ruling, protecting the rights of both parties during the investigation."
CNN has previously contacted both Niemann and Carlsen about the cheating allegations.
Speaking to CNN earlier this week, Emil Sutovsky, director general of FIDE, called cheating a "massive problem" in online chess, but added that over-the-board games have long had measures in place to detect cheating.
"It started with all sorts of scanners and checkups -- and it's not like metal scanners you use in airports," Sutovsky said.
"We use those as well, but these are only part of a global picture. We use non-linear scanners, we use delays in the broadcast in order to minimize the chances [of cheating], [and] we use fair play officers who would monitor physically what players are doing."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
What each province, territory is doing on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. The federal government made Sept. 30 a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces last year.
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. Its leader immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic chose an unusual honeymoon destination for their post-wedding celebrations -- a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head, autopsy reveals
Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was abducted while on an early morning jog earlier this month, died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head and blunt force injury, according to an autopsy report.
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Canada
-
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
-
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country today as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
-
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: official
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
-
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of decision granting Quebec woman who killed her daughters third murder trial
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a decision that ordered a third trial for a woman who has twice been convicted of killing her two daughters.
World
-
Putin illegally annexes Ukrainian regions as part of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday for an illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion of Ukraine. Its leader immediately countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
-
Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas, cutting access to Europe
Finland's border with Russia was closed to Russians with tourist visas Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
-
'Absurd and completely groundless': China dismisses complaints over quarantining U.S. diplomats
China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country's strict COVID-19 regulations.
-
South Korea, U.S. and Japan hold anti-North Korean submarine drills
South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces.
-
Small protests appear in Havana over islandwide blackout
A few hundred Cubans took to the streets Thursday night in Havana demanding the restoration of electricity, protesting more than two days after a blackout hit the entire island following the passage of Hurricane Ian.
-
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking coup fears
Gunfire rang out early Friday in Burkina Faso's capital and the state broadcaster went off the air, sparking fears that another coup attempt may be underway, nine months after the democratically elected president was ousted from power.
Politics
-
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
-
PM Trudeau rejects Russia referendum, again promises sanctions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned votes in occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russia, but gave no timeline for sanctions Canada promised a week ago.
-
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
-
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Sci-Tech
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
-
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
The world now has stunning new photos of this week's asteroid strike, the first planetary defence test of its kind. NASA on Thursday released pictures of the dramatic event taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.
-
NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years
NASA's Juno spacecraft has made the closest approach to Jupiter's tantalizing, icy moon Europa in more than 20 years.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.
-
Next year's Met Gala theme revealed
Organizers of the annual Met Gala, one of fashion's biggest nights, have announced next year's theme: celebrating the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld.
-
Father and teen charged with fatal shooting of rapper at L.A. restaurant
A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.
Business
-
Wave of retirement hits Canadian workforce as healthcare, education lose workers
Canada is facing a wave of retirements driven by workers in high-pressure sectors, with an increasing number retiring before they turn 65.
-
EU ministers adopt windfall levy, no deal on gas price cap
European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to soothe the energy crisis, including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table.
-
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
Global stocks were mixed Friday after inflation in 19 countries that use Europe's euro currency spiked to a record and Chinese factory activity weakened.
Lifestyle
-
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic chose an unusual honeymoon destination for their post-wedding celebrations -- a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
-
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
-
Which celebrities have the most relaxing voices? Study finds out
A small study, conducted by European hotel chain Premier Inn, has found which celebrities’ voices are the most relaxing to hear, with David Attenborough ranking first, followed by actor Stephen Fry and Michelle Obama.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
-
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field.
-
Wife of Toronto Blue Jays coach jokes about 'divorce' after watching her husband give away Aaron Judge's lucrative home run ball
It could have been a major payday for the man who snagged Aaron Judge's record-tying home run on Wednesday, but the night ended in his wife joking about getting a 'divorce.'
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.