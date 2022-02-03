Cheslie Kryst's mother is speaking out about her daughter's death, saying she has "never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed."

April Simpkins shared a statement with "Extra" where Kryst had worked as an entertainment correspondent.

The 30-year-old attorney and former Miss USA died after jumping from a building in New York City, according to police.

The New York City Medical Examiner confirmed that she died by suicide.

Her mother told "Extra" that, "Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone -- including me, her closest confidant -- until very shortly before her death."

"While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it -- we miss all of her," the statement went on to read. "She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating."

------

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-833-456-4566

1-833-456-4566 Centre for Addiction and Mental Health: 1 800 463-2338

1 800 463-2338 Crisis Services Canada: 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645

1-833-456-4566 or text 45645 Kids Help Phone: (1-800-668-6868)

(1-800-668-6868) Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333

1-800-265-3333 Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.