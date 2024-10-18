Entertainment

    • Cheryl Cole pays tribute to Liam Payne, condemns 'abhorrent' reports about his death

    In this Monday, May 9, 2016 file photo, Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne pose during a photo call for the Global Gift Gala at Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) In this Monday, May 9, 2016 file photo, Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne pose during a photo call for the Global Gift Gala at Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
    Share

    Liam Payne’s former partner, Cheryl Cole, paid tribute to the late singer in a statement on Friday in which she pleaded for sensitivity in coverage of his death.

    Payne and Cole, a recording artist and former judge on the U.K. version of “The X Factor,” were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018. They welcomed their son, Bear, in 2017.

    ”As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cole began her post, which led with a photo of Liam and their son. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

    Cole and Payne were collaborative co-parents. In a video shared on YouTube in 2023, Payne shared his appreciation for Cole and talked about the love and affection he felt for Bear.

    “He’s awesome. He’s growing up far too quickly,” Payne shared at the time. “He’s far more smart than I think I’ll ever be. He’s a wonder.”

    Cole wrote of her concern their son someday seeing media reports about his father’s death.

    “What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.”

    Payne died Wednesday after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

    His death remains under investigation Friday by local authorities, who are working to determine the nature of Payne’s fall as more details begin to emerge.

    “Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them,” Cole concluded her post. “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News