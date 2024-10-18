Cheryl Cole pays tribute to Liam Payne, condemns 'abhorrent' reports about his death

Liam Payne’s former partner, Cheryl Cole, paid tribute to the late singer in a statement on Friday in which she pleaded for sensitivity in coverage of his death.

Payne and Cole, a recording artist and former judge on the U.K. version of “The X Factor,” were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018. They welcomed their son, Bear, in 2017.

”As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cole began her post, which led with a photo of Liam and their son. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cole and Payne were collaborative co-parents. In a video shared on YouTube in 2023, Payne shared his appreciation for Cole and talked about the love and affection he felt for Bear.

“He’s awesome. He’s growing up far too quickly,” Payne shared at the time. “He’s far more smart than I think I’ll ever be. He’s a wonder.”

Cole wrote of her concern their son someday seeing media reports about his father’s death.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.”

Payne died Wednesday after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

His death remains under investigation Friday by local authorities, who are working to determine the nature of Payne’s fall as more details begin to emerge.

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them,” Cole concluded her post. “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”