Cheryl Burke celebrates birthday with engagement
In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Cheryl Burke arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:21AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" coach Cheryl Burke celebrated her birthday with an engagement.
The 34-year-old announced on Instagram on Thursday that 38-year-old actor Matthew Lawrence proposed. She posted a photo of Lawrence kissing her as she displayed the ring at her birthday party.
Lawrence has appeared in "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Boy Meets World" and "Brotherly Love."
The couple first met in 2006.