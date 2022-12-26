Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas -- but is it an engagement ring?
Cher had enough ice on hand for more than just holiday cocktails this weekend, but she's remaining mum for now on whether it means wedding bells are in her near future.
The legendary entertainer, who has been linked to rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, posted an eye-catching photo of a humongous diamond ring to Twitter over Christmas, which set the internet ablaze with speculation that the pair got engaged.
The first photo showed Edwards holding a black velvet ring box, with the icy bauble catching the light in the sparkliest of ways.
The other element in the image that caught attention were Edwards' nails, which were done up with a bonkers green-and-black fire manicure.
"There r no words, Alexander, A.E," Cher wrote in the caption, before posting the same image 40 minutes later with an additional caption specifying, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."
While the "Believe" singer isn't yet confirming what the ring post may mean, she has been more than candid about her new relationship, answering questions on social media last month after she and Edwards were photographed holding hands.
At the time, Cher responded with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts to a person who tweeted at her to ask, "Is that your new man!?"
THERE R NO WORDS,— Cher (@cher) December 25, 2022
ALEXANDER,A.E pic.twitter.com/TZOYLGVWkv
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, a British historian, an Italian archeologist, and an American preschool teacher are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020.
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
Man and woman seriously injured in Highway 407 collision in Vaughan, Ont.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont.
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
The gangster-turned-cop racing to save Chinatown's underworld history
Armed with an iPhone, a microphone and a lifetime's worth of connections with former cops and criminals, Michael Moy is racing to capture a piece of New York City's forgotten history. Moy operates a YouTube Channel called Chinatown Gang Stories, which he launched six months ago.
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
Texas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop: White House
The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve.
Military can't - or won't - reveal outcomes of criminal sexual cases passed to civilians
Military police don't know -- or won't say -- how many of the dozens of cases involving criminal sexual behaviour referred to civilian counterparts over the past year have resulted in charges.
Canada
-
Military can't - or won't - reveal outcomes of criminal sexual cases passed to civilians
Military police don't know -- or won't say -- how many of the dozens of cases involving criminal sexual behaviour referred to civilian counterparts over the past year have resulted in charges.
-
Man and woman seriously injured in Highway 407 collision in Vaughan, Ont.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont.
-
Via Rail says some Toronto-Ottawa, Toronto-Montreal service to resume Tuesday on modified schedule
Via Rail says it will be running some trains between Ottawa and Toronto and between Toronto and Montreal Tuesday on a modified schedule after a CN derailment kept train service halted since Christmas Eve.
-
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
-
Ontario plunging into energy storage as electricity supply crunch looms
Ontario is staring down an electricity supply crunch and amid a rush to secure more power, it is plunging into the world of energy storage — a relatively unknown solution for the grid that experts say could also change energy use at home.
-
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
World
-
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its 'wanted' list
Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its "wanted" list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.
-
Bolsonaro's call to arms inspired foiled Brazil bomb plot, police are told
A man arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest against Brazil's election result was inspired to build up an arsenal by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's call to arms, according to a copy of his police testimony seen by Reuters.
-
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defence spending bill.
-
7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river
Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 metres (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.
-
Russia's FSB says Ukrainian saboteurs 'liquidated' while trying to enter border region: agencies
Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian 'sabotage group' had been 'liquidated' while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.
-
South Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
South Korea's military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.
Politics
-
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Health
-
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
-
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
-
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
Sci-Tech
-
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Entertainment
-
Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas -- but is it an engagement ring?
Cher posted an eye-catching photo of a humongous diamond ring to Twitter over Christmas, which set the internet ablaze with speculation that she got engaged to rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, who she has been linked with.
-
Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album
The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.
-
Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can spend the holidays at home
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.
Business
-
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
-
Holiday sales in U.S. up 7.6 per cent despite the squeeze of inflation
Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure.
-
opinion
opinion | Your financial action plan for 2023 amid a potential recession
Regardless of whether or not the country sees a recession in the near future, it’s still a good idea to create a financial action plan to help mitigate your risks. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips to help you and your family prepare.
Lifestyle
-
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
-
This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas
Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a 'hippopotamus for Christmas' came true for one Virginia zoo.
-
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
Sports
-
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
-
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
-
Harry Kane scores in Premier League return
Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday.
Autos
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.