Entertainment

    • Cher 'shocked' to discover her legal name when she applied to change it

    Cher speaks during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP / Chris Pizzello) Cher speaks during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP / Chris Pizzello)
    Share

    Cher recalls a curious interlude from her rich and many-chaptered history in her new book “Cher: The Memoir, Part One.”

    The Oscar- and Grammy-winner writes about how, when she went to apply to change her legal name in 1979, she was “shocked” to discover that on her birth certificate her first name was listed as Cheryl, which did not match what she thought her actual name was.

    “I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher,” the “Moonstruck” star pens in her memoir.

    She goes on to explain how her late mother Georgia Holt – who was 19 years old when she gave birth to Cher in 1946 – was exhausted after her labor and did not catch the mixup.

    When a nurse came in to her room to ask what the baby’s name was, Cher writes, her mother responded that she “had no idea, but the woman insisted so she replied, ‘Well, Lana Turner’s my favorite actress and her little girl’s called Cheryl. My mother’s name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?’”

    After the alarming discovery, Cher writes that she confronted her mother about it, asking, “Do you even know my real name, Mom?”

    According to the memoir, Holt replied, “I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break.”

    Cher legally changed her name to her famous mononym back in ’79, shortening her first name to Cher and shedding her four surnames: her father’s last name Sarkisian, her stepfather Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere’s last name, and the surnames of both her ex-husbands, Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman.

    “Cher: The Memoir, Part One” was published on November 19 and is available now.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News