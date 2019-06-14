

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Cher won't be turning back time to play Winnipeg after all.

Several weeks after a sudden illness left the pop diva's fans hanging inside the venue, organizers say plans to reschedule her concert have been scrapped.

Live Nation blames "scheduling difficulties" for making a new date for Here We Go Again at Bell MTS Place impossible.

Originally the promoter had encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled show.

The cancellation deals another disappointment to about 10,000 fans who were blindsided when Cher cancelled her Winnipeg show last month -- nearly an hour after her opening act had finished their set.

Concertgoers were told the 73-year-old singer was stricken by a "sudden short-term illness" that prevented her from performing.

Cher tweeted an apology to fans the following night saying she was "literally (heartbroken)," using a brokenheart emoji.

"It truly hurts me to disappoint fans who are excited about coming to see my show," she added in the tweet.

Cher pushed onwards with her tour in the days after her illness, playing four other western Canadian cities.

Live Nation says tickets purchased online and by phone will be refunded automatically while other tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase.