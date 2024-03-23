Charlotte Cardin leads nominees headed into Juno Awards industry gala

HALIFAX -

Some of Canada's top musical talent is set to be toasted tonight at the Juno Awards industry gala in Halifax.

More than 40 Junos categories will be handed out, including artist, single and pop album of the year.

The ceremony streams live on CBC Music's YouTube page starting at 6 p.m. AT.

It's the precursor to Sunday's televised CBC broadcast, hosted by Nelly Furtado, where the marquee awards will include fan choice and album of the year.

Headed into Junos weekend, Montreal singer Charlotte Cardin is the top nominee with six nods propelled by her latest album "99 Nights."

Toronto's Daniel Caesar and breakout Ottawa musician Talk follow closely behind with five nominations each.

Sunday's show will also celebrate this year's Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, rapper Maestro Fresh Wes, and Halifax native Elliot Page will present Tegan and Sara with the humanitarian award for their work supporting LGBTQ2S+ youth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.