Charlotte Cardin leads Juno nominations with six, Talk and Daniel Caesar nab five

TORONTO -

Charlotte Cardin is this year's leading six-time Juno Awards nominee, with Daniel Caesar and Talk close behind.

Cardin's name dominated the Juno nomination announcement on Tuesday, with her record "99 Nights" earning a nod for album of the year, while her Top 10 Canadian hit "Confetti" was among the single of the year nominees.

It's an impressive return for the Montreal pop singer-songwriter, who took home four wins at the 2022 edition of the awards with her previous album.

Other major contenders this year include Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar and Nicholas Durocher, who performs under the name Talk. They are tied with five nominations each, several of them in key categories, including single and album.

The tally is especially notable for Ottawa-born Durocher, whose meteoric rise started on TikTok. His 2021 song "Run Away to Mars" caught fire on the social media app a year after its release, carrying him to his debut album's release last year. He's now up for breakthrough artist.

This year's Junos will unfold in Halifax with the main broadcast airing live March 24 countrywide on CBC. Nelly Furtado is set to work double duty as host and performer.

The "Promiscuous" singer made a surprise appearance at the Juno nominations ceremony, swooping into CBC headquarters in Toronto to tease the crowd with her plans for the East Coast.

"I'm ready to have fun," Furtado proclaimed, dressed in a shimmering white suit.

"Get ready to party."

Joining her at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre arena will be a run of newly announced performers, including country star Josh Ross, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and Talk.

Cardin is also lined up to entertain the crowd. Rounding out her nominations, she's up for pop album, fan choice, artist of the year and songwriter of the year, a nod she shares with her co-writers Jason Brando and Lubalin.

Among the three-time nominees are folk singer-songwriter Allison Russell, hot off her first Grammy win on Sunday, and Tate McRae, whose pop hit "Greedy" has positioned her among Canada's newest generation of breakout stars.

Also headed to Halifax is Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty, whose two Juno nominations this year were only topped by seeing her younger sister earn her first.

Omega Mighty is up for reggae recording for her song "Rush Dem," featuring Haviah and Toronto Raptors' DJ 4Korners, which had Haviah glowing with pride.

"That might be better than me being nominated," she said.

"Me and my sister have supported each other from the beginning of time."

Haviah's "Crying Crystals" is nominated for rap album while "Honey Bun" is up for rap single.

Other musicians say they look forward to this year's Junos because it'll be their first time in contention since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec singer Dominique Fils-Aime won her first Juno in 2020, the year organizers cancelled the in-person show as lockdowns took effect, which meant she experienced the win from her living room.

"It was nice to be with my friends in my house, it was very cosy," she said.

"But there was definitely an element of party that was missing; being surrounded by the community and getting to meet the artists you admire."

It took Fils-Aime making another album to secure her second Juno nomination in the vocal jazz album category. She is recognized for "Our Roots Run Deep."

William Prince hopes visiting Halifax might bring him good fortune. He first won in 2017 and this year is nominated for songwriter of the year as well as contemporary roots album for "Stand in the Joy."

"I've always found great success there," he said. "Those are the cities you always want to go back to."

The Junos previously announced that hip-hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes will be this year's inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, making him the first rapper to receive the career achievement honour.

Calgary sisters and pop duo Tegan and Sara will receive the humanitarian award from actor Elliot Page for their work as advocates for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.