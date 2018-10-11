Charges relating to some allegations against Harvey Weinstein dropped
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 10:00AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 10:21AM EDT
Manhattan's district attorney has dropped part of the criminal case against Harvey Weinstein.
The development was announced in court Thursday with Weinstein looking on.
A judge agreed to dismiss allegations by one of three accusers in the case, Lucia Evans.
In a story published a year ago Wednesday, Evans told The New Yorker that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a meeting at his office in 2004.
Remaining charges include allegations Weinstein raped a woman in 2013 and forced a sex act on a different woman in 2006.
Weinstein says he is innocent.
His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in court that he believes Evans lied to the grand jury about what happened.