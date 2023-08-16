Charges against Alec Baldwin could be refiled as forensic report shows trigger on gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting had to be pulled
Independent testing on the weapon used in a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” shows the trigger had to be pulled, the gun fired normally and did not malfunction, according to a report filed in court, raising the possibility that charges could be refiled against actor Alec Baldwin.
“The fired evidence cartridge is the consequence of a normal hammer fall from the fully cocked position of the hammer,” the report compiled by Forensic Science Services in Arizona states.
The report was filed as part of a defence motion on behalf of the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who is charged with tampering with the gun used in the shooting as well as two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
The October 2021 shooting on a New Mexico film set killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
They were struck by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun being held by Baldwin while rehearsing a scene, officials have said.
CNN’s calls to Baldwin for comment on the report were not immediately returned.
Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January, but the charges were dismissed in April. At the time, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said Baldwin could still face culpability and charges could be refiled.
“The charges against Alec Baldwin were dismissed without prejudice because a possible malfunction of the gun significantly affects causation with regard to Baldwin, not with regard to Gutierrez. If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed. The prosecution anticipates making a final charging decision with regard to Mr. Baldwin within the next sixty days,” prosecutors said in a June court filing.
When reached by CNN Wednesday, Morrissey said charges against Baldwin are still being considered and a final decision had not been made.
According to the report attached to Gutierrez Reed’s motion, the experts say the trigger was in fact pulled on the weapon, which Baldwin has consistently denied.
“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” the report states.
“If the hammer had not been fully retracted to the rear and were to slip from the handler’s thumb without the trigger depressed, the half cock or quarter cock notches in the hammer should have prevented the firing pin from reaching any cartridge in the firing chamber,” it reads.
The weapon was inoperable when Forensic Science Services received it after being broken during tests ran by the FBI, when it was returned to operable condition. “From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” the report said.
“The only conceivable alternative to the foregoing would be a situation in which the trigger was already pulled or held rearward while retracting the hammer to its full cock position. Although unlikely and totally contrary to the normal operation of these single action revolvers, such improper handling, would result in the discharge of a live cartridge,” it added.
Investigators have not determined how and why live rounds were on the set of the movie.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead at 39
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died. He was 39. The news was confirmed by his London-based agency Carey Dodd Associates, who posted the news on social media, early Tuesday morning.
WATCH | Technical glitch lets ATM users withdraw cash beyond their account balances
An outage impacting Bank of Ireland services on Tuesday allowed customers to withdraw large amounts of cash beyond their account balances, leading to a long line at a Dublin ATM.
How to avoid compromising nutrition when grocery shopping at dollar stores
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
'Reasonable' to believe genocide against Armenians being committed, former ICC chief prosecutor says
A former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor has said there is “reasonable basis to believe that genocide is being committed against Armenians” in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Charges against Alec Baldwin could be refiled as forensic report shows trigger on gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting had to be pulled
Independent testing on the weapon used in a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” shows the trigger had to be pulled, the gun fired normally and did not malfunction, according to a report filed in court, raising the possibility that charges could be refiled against actor Alec Baldwin.
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
Canada
-
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Visitors asked to stop bringing flowers to Kemptville, Ont. hospital
Whether offering congratulations, condolences, or well wishes, the Kemptville District Hospital is asking visitors to stop bringing in flowers because of allergy concerns.
-
How to avoid compromising nutrition when grocery shopping at dollar stores
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Northwest Territories declares territorial state of emergency amid wildfires
The Northwest Territories declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires.
-
Mounties resume enforcement against B.C. old-growth logging activists
Mounties are resuming their enforcement of a court injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
-
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
World
-
Rescuers recover 33 bodies from a landslide at a Myanmar jade mine, with 3 people still missing
The bodies of 33 people have been recovered from a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar and rescuers are searching for at least three people believed to be missing, a rescue official said Wednesday.
-
'Reasonable' to believe genocide against Armenians being committed, former ICC chief prosecutor says
A former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor has said there is “reasonable basis to believe that genocide is being committed against Armenians” in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
-
5 French tourists and 1 Swiss arrested for the gang rape of a young British woman in Spain
Spanish Civil Guard police said Wednesday they have arrested five French tourists and one Swiss tourist for allegedly raping an 18-year-old British woman on the island of Mallorca.
-
China appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island
China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press.
-
Indonesia burns marijuana plantation that was discovered by drones
Indonesian authorities on Wednesday burned a marijuana plantation in the northern province of Aceh after it was discovered by drones.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Technical glitch lets ATM users withdraw cash beyond their account balances
An outage impacting Bank of Ireland services on Tuesday allowed customers to withdraw large amounts of cash beyond their account balances, leading to a long line at a Dublin ATM.
Politics
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
-
Federal officials blamed AFN for delays on First Nations policing bill, documents show
Federal officials worried long-promised legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service was being delayed by Assembly of First Nations hesitations about the bill, newly released internal documents show.
-
Ottawa poised to offer update on response to Emergencies Act inquiry recommendations
The Liberal government says it will soon provide an update on how it plans to address recommendations that stemmed from a public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protests.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to Pfizer's therapy for treating patients with a type of blood cancer that is difficult to treat, the company said.
-
Quebecers no longer seeing doctor-assisted deaths as exceptional, says oversight body
As the frequency of medical aid in dying continues to rise in Quebec, the head of the independent body that monitors the practice in the province says he worries doctor-assisted deaths are no longer being seen as a last resort.
-
Canada among 10 countries reporting highest cumulative mpox cases, WHO reports
As an mpox outbreak continues to spread globally, the World Health Organization says Canada is among the top 10 countries reporting the highest cumulative cases to date.
Sci-Tech
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
-
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
Entertainment
-
Millie Bobby Brown is ready for ‘Stranger Things’ to end
The show’s star, Millie Bobby Brown, says the upcoming fifth season will be its last and Brown is prepared to move on from her character, Eleven.
-
Charges against Alec Baldwin could be refiled as forensic report shows trigger on gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting had to be pulled
Independent testing on the weapon used in a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” shows the trigger had to be pulled, the gun fired normally and did not malfunction, according to a report filed in court, raising the possibility that charges could be refiled against actor Alec Baldwin.
-
Madonna to perform in Canada in January and February after hospital delay
Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.
Business
-
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
H&M probes alleged Myanmar factory abuses as pressure intensifies
H&M is investigating 20 alleged instances of labour abuse at Myanmar garment factories that supply the world's second-largest fashion retailer.
-
Wholesale sales excluding petroleum products and oilseeds and grains down in June
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grains, fell 2.8 per cent to $80.5 billion in June.
Lifestyle
-
How to avoid compromising nutrition when grocery shopping at dollar stores
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
2 in 3 Canadians are satisfied with how much leisure time they had: StatCan
Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say they’re satisfied with the amount of leisure time they had at their disposal, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.
Sports
-
Triathlon test for Paris Olympics to go ahead as water quality allows swimming in the Seine
Organizers of a triathlon event ahead of next year's Paris Olympics said Wednesday that conditions have been met for athletes to swim in the River Seine in the coming days, after a previous test had to be cancelled earlier this month due to bad water quality.
-
Canadian basketball star Jamal Murray will sit out FIBA World Cup
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will not suit up for Canada in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Canada Basketball announced on Wednesday.
-
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women's World Cup final against Spain
England moved on to its first Women's World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia on Wednesday, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.