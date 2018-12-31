Celine Dion steals the show with enthusiastic dancing at Lady Gaga concert
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 12:47PM EST
Even from the audience, Celine Dion stole the show at a recent Lady Gaga concert with her enthusiastic dancing, clapping, and fist pumping.
The Canadian pop diva was filmed dramatically striking poses and singing along to Gaga’s hit song “The Edge of Glory” during the opening weekend of the singer’s “Enigma” residency in Las Vegas.
In various videos posted on social media, Dion is seen standing in the crowd throwing her hands in the air, fist pumping, and generally appearing to have a great time as she sings along to the popular tune.
As Gaga launches her Last Vegas concert series, Dion is preparing to say goodbye this summer when she wraps up her impressive eight-year-long residency in the city.
Celine Dion living her best life during "The Edge of Glory" at #Enigma tonight! pic.twitter.com/yRaM2E8TbN— Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 31, 2018
I had so much fun last night @ladygaga ! Your energy on stage is contagious and you literally took my breath away! I wish you all the best with your #Vegas residency! - Céline xx… . J’ai tellement eu de plaisir hier soir @ladygaga ! Ton énergie est contagieuse et tu m’as littéralement jetée parterre ! Je te souhaite le meilleur pour ta résidence à #Vegas! - Céline xx… . #Enigma
New video of Celine Dion dancing to "Bad Romance" at #Enigma last night! pic.twitter.com/8KSPVPQDJx— Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 31, 2018