Celine Dion says her fear of stiff person syndrome has been 'replaced with hope'

When it comes to Celine Dion’s ongoing treatment for stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition, the singer says she’s starting to feel like a new day is coming.

One of the people that has helped Dion find hope amid her health struggle is neurologist Dr. Amanda Piquet, who the singer highlighted in a moving speech on Monday ahead of a screening of her upcoming documentary about her life with the condition.

Dion spoke at a screening of “I Am: Celine Dion” in New York that was also live streamed at an event in Los Angeles, which CNN attended.

During her at-times tearful speech, Dion said that Piquet has “helped me tremendously (and) solved this mystery about my health.”

“In finding ways to manage and treat my condition, Dr. Piquet has delivered a very, very important result for me: She has replaced my fear with hope,” Dion said, as the crowd whistled and cheered for her.

Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Dion announced in 2022 that she was diagnosed with the condition and that she was taking time off from professional commitments to focus on her health. At the time, she said the condition did not allow her “to sing the way I’m used to.”

During her speech on Monday, Dion looked out to the audience and joked that “this is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in a few years.”

She went on to thank her children – René-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy – who she said gives her “daily love and support.”

The “Power of Love” singer also honored her fans, saying, “your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure. Your never-ending love and support after all these years have delivered me to this moment tonight.”

“Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey,” she said tearfully. “This movie is a love letter to each of you and I hope to see you all again very soon.”

“I Am: Celine Dion” will be available to stream on Prime Video on June 25.