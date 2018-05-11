

CTVNews.ca Staff





Celine Dion's son’s secretive foray into rap music has already sent him to the top of the charts on Soundcloud.

Rene-Charles Angelil, the 17-year-old son of the music superstar and her late husband Rene Angelil, uploaded two covers of The Weeknd songs to his Soundcloud account on Monday under the name Big Tip. Those clips quickly shot up to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Canadian SoundCloud R&B charts.

Angelil has since dropped three more other tracks: Never Stop, The Apple and The Kid. Each features original lyrics about life growing up in Las Vegas, where his mother has had a residency at Caesars Palace since 2003, while trying to break away from the shadow of his famous parents to make a name for himself.

Angelil tells the Montreal Gazette he didn’t tell his mother he had recorded the songs in his home studio until two days after uploading them. She was stunned when he played them for her, he said, because she had never heard his music before but has since been “very supportive.”

Angelil also explained he went with the name Big Tip as a play on the nickname of “the tip captain” that he earned tipping in goals with his hockey team.

Angélil is the oldest son of Dion, 50, and his father Rene, who died in January, 2016. He has two younger twin brothers, Nelson and Eddy, now 7.

His mother's Las Vegas concert show at Caesars Palace will close in December, 15 years after her arrival.