

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Celine Dion has released a new song and music video for the "Deadpool 2" soundtrack that combines heart and humour.

"Ashes" starts off on a sombre note, with the Quebec native singing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas about dreams going up in smoke.

Over the years I've received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects.Ashes is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts!Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18!You’ll be laughing your “ashes” off!–Céline xx https://t.co/oQdifucwUP — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 3, 2018

She's seen onstage at The Colosseum in a flowing light-blue gown as images from the superhero comedy flash onscreen.

Dion's powerful pipes are in full effect as she belts out the chorus, "Let beauty come out of ashes."

At the end, "Deadpool" star and fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds appears in the theatre in character.

He first praises her singing and then tells her in typical "Deadpool" deadpan humour that her performance was too good for the film.