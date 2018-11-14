

CTVNews.ca Staff





Now that Celine Dion has announced she’ll be wrapping up her Las Vegas residency next summer, the famed Canadian songstress has set her sights on a new occupation – freeing newborns from the gender binary.

And how, exactly, does the songstress plan to do this?

With a new unisex clothing line designed for children. Oh, and glitter. Lots of glitter.

That’s according to a new promotional video released by the new clothing line CELINUNUNU, which is a joint partnership between the pop star and the children’s fashion brand nununu.

The minute-and-half clip begins with Dion running away from security guards before she’s tackled to the ground by one of them.

“It’s OK. It’s OK. I’m Celine Dion,” she says with a smile as she’s being handcuffed.

The video then flashes back an hour, with the singer sitting in the back of the car musing about the future for children before she is seen entering a hospital carrying a large black bag.

“We? Miss the past. They? Dream of tomorrow. We may thrust them forward into the future, but the course will always be theirs to choose,” she’s heard pronouncing in a voice-over.

At this point in the video, Dion blows black glitter over the newborns dressed in blue and pink resting in the hospital’s maternity ward. The walls of the room change from blue and pink to neutral and the babies are now wearing black and white outfits – some with the text “New Order” on them.

The commercial then flashes forward to the superstar running from security and repeating who she is to the skeptical guards.

“Guys, relax. I’m Celine Dion,” she tells them.

“Yeah girl, and I’m Beyonce,” the female guard responds.

According to CELINUNUNU’s website, the new clothing brand “liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, and enables younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom to strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect.

The clothing featured on the website appears to be mostly black, white, and grey with splashes of yellow for some of the items. For the most part, the patterns include stars, moons, letters, and various shapes.

Earlier this fall, Dion announced her final concerts at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace will take place in June, 2019.