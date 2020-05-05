The Met Gala was postponed this year due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop some stars from honouring it.

Celebs shared their favorite looks from past galas on social media, while one teased what she might have worn.

Actress Amanda Seyfried posted a photo of herself wearing a blue ball gown with a floral pattern, holding a chicken in a yard on her verified Instagram account.

"What I would've tried to wear to the Met Gala this year," the caption read. "And my date, Candace."

The "Mamma Mia" star also shared a throwback image of a Met gown from the past, in this case her first one with director Pedro Almodóvar as her date.

Julia Roberts also posted a photo of herself in a gown, writing in the caption: "Here's me...not going to the Met Ball tonight. #stayhome #yesyoustillhavetostayhome."

Kim Kardashian West, Laverne Cox and Jessica Biel joined the list of celebs who shared some of their looks from the past when they attended the famed and exclusive event.

The event is traditionally held the first Monday in May, and this year's theme was to have been "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

"Pose" star Billy Porter partnered with Vogue to encourage those at home to try and recreate some of the celebs looks on Instagram using the hashtag #metgalachallenge.