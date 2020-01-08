LOS ANGELES -- Elton John and Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks for relief efforts as wildfires engulf Australia.

Hemsworth, the Australian actor who plays Thor in the Marvel movie franchise, took to social media to share that he will donate one-million dollars and asked his millions of followers to show support as well.

Read the latest: Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires

He said that "every penny counts."

So far, the wildfires have killed 25 people and destroyed two-thousand homes.

The fires, fuelled by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia's annual wildfire season.

John announced during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Sydney, Australia, that he will also donate one-million dollars.

The singer said he wanted to bring attention to the devastation that wildfires have caused, saying it has reached a "biblical scale."

Hemsworth and John join a growing list of celebrities who have pledged to donate toward relief efforts, including Nicole Kidman, Pink and Keith Urban.

Metallica announced a donation last night of $750,000 to a firefighting agency and emergency services agency in Victoria.

An emotional Rose Byrne, who is Australian, spoke about the crisis and the relief efforts on Tuesday night at the New York premiere of her movie "Like a Boss."

She calls the fires devastating, saying there's always drought but this is the hottest year on record and they need a lot of rain.

Actor Russell Crowe skipped the Golden Globes and stayed home to try to protect his home from the wildfires.