Betty White, who had a long and storied career in television, seemed to inspire many of her cohorts in the industry.

Tributes and condolences from different generations of celebrities began pouring in on social media shortly after news of the 99-year-old's death was shared on Friday.

It was only yesterday when White and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made headlines following playful banter jokingly alluding to a past romance between the two stars.

"The world looks different now," Reynolds tweeted on Friday. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Comedian and actor Steve Martin shared an anecdote of meeting White for the first time early in his career before he achieved great fame.

"She said, 'We came to see you.' I said, 'Why?' 'Because we heard you were funny,'" he wrote. "I was elated."

I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: “I’m so honored to meet you both.” And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great?” She said, “We came to see you.” I said, “Why?” “Because we heard you were funny.” I was elated. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

Saturday Night Live alumnus Seth Myers, who now hosts his own late-night TV show, shared another story, saying White was "the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

More messages from those in the entertainment business were posted:

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels. ❤️ — Debra Messing✍�� (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

When midnight strikes tonight, let us all raise a toast to Betty. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless..99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White. ����❤️����❤️ pic.twitter.com/w6hA3zxPW9 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 31, 2021