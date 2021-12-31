Advertisement
Celebrity tributes pour in for Betty White
Betty White, who had a long and storied career in television, seemed to inspire many of her cohorts in the industry.
Tributes and condolences from different generations of celebrities began pouring in on social media shortly after news of the 99-year-old's death was shared on Friday.
It was only yesterday when White and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made headlines following playful banter jokingly alluding to a past romance between the two stars.
"The world looks different now," Reynolds tweeted on Friday. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."
Comedian and actor Steve Martin shared an anecdote of meeting White for the first time early in his career before he achieved great fame.
"She said, 'We came to see you.' I said, 'Why?' 'Because we heard you were funny,'" he wrote. "I was elated."
Saturday Night Live alumnus Seth Myers, who now hosts his own late-night TV show, shared another story, saying White was "the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."
More messages from those in the entertainment business were posted: