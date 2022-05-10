Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

    Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.

    Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard outside the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 10, 2022. (Eranga Jayawardena / AP)

  • Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition

    A murder suspect who surrendered after a weeklong flight with his jailer ended with her mortally wounded in an Indiana ditch waived extradition on Tuesday and will be swiftly sent back to Alabama, an official said.

    Composite image shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

    The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.

  • Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42, mostly hotel workers

    Fifty-one people were working to get the Hotel Saratoga ready for its scheduled reopening on Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break. The explosion that ripped apart the elegant building killed at least 23 of them - along with 19 other people - a spokesman for the hotel company said.

  • Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader's extradition

    The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. It warned that anyone who disobeyed the stay-at-home order risked being shot or having their vehicle burned.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social