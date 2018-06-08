Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
Anthony Bourdain poses for a photo during an interview with The Canadian Press in Toronto on Monday, October 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 7:25AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 8, 2018 7:34AM EDT
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died by suicide at the age of 61, CNN reports.
The popular host of the CNN travel and food show “Parts Unknown” was in France working on an upcoming episode when he was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room by his friend Eric Ripert, according to the report.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018
This is so awful.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2018
I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain ❤️ Prayers for his loved ones.— Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 8, 2018