

CTVNews.ca Staff





Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died by suicide at the age of 61, CNN reports.

The popular host of the CNN travel and food show “Parts Unknown” was in France working on an upcoming episode when he was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room by his friend Eric Ripert, according to the report.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...

