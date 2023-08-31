CCMA Awards land pop singer Tyler Shaw and Sacha, Brett Kissel, High Valley for show

Another wave of country stars and a splash of pop is being added to the performer lineup at the upcoming Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Organizers say they've locked the final round of acts for the broadcast, and they include Alberta native Brett Kissel, Quebec singer Matt Lang and the band High Valley.

Ontario country singer Sacha will be joined by pop vocalist Tyler Shaw to perform their single "Confident."

They join previously announced performers, including leading six-time nominee Josh Ross, Tenille Townes and Train, and brother-sister duo the Reklaws, who double as hosts of the CCMA Awards.

Among the others newly added to the show are past winner Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Tyler Joe Miller and social media stalwart Cooper Allen, who will share the stage with Kissel.

The CCMA Awards air live on CTV at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16.

While Ross holds the most nominations, others trail closely behind. The Reklaws, Townes and Dallas Smith are all five-time contenders, while Shania Twain has two.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.