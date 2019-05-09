

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian animator Steve Angel recognizes the irony that his cartoon about censorship was, itself, censored.

The co-owner of Toronto-based studio Head Gear Animation produces interstitial musical shorts for "The Good Fight," a ripped-from-the-headlines legal drama on the U.S. streaming service CBS All Access.

Angel says he and Jonathan Coulton, an American who writes and performs the songs on which the cartoons are based, are typically given free rein to caricature the news of the day.

But on a recent episode of the show, a segment that referenced censorship in China was replaced with an eight-second placard reading, "CBS has censored this content."

A CBS All Access spokesperson says in a statement that after raising concerns about the animated short's subject matter, it had reached a "creative solution" with the show's producers.

Angel says he couldn't comment on the content in the segment, but The New Yorker reports it referenced several subjects that have been banned online in China.